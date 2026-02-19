Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.69 and last traded at $68.1350, with a volume of 8291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.49.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGW. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 567.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth $68,000.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges. The Index is designed to have a balanced representation from different segments of the water industry consisting of two clusters: 25 water utilities and infrastructure companies and 25 water equipment and materials companies based upon Standard & Poor’s Capital IQ industry classification.

