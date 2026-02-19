Scotiabank Increases FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $56.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $55.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FE. Mizuho set a $51.00 price objective on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

FE traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 752,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company’s primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid?Atlantic. FirstEnergy’s service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy’s core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

