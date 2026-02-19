King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 135,335 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135,335 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 0.8% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $196,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $1,856,340,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,472,217,000 after buying an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Union Pacific by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,782,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Union Pacific by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $725,222,000 after acquiring an additional 778,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22,618.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:UNP opened at $264.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.91. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $265.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

