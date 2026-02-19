Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million.
Airship AI Stock Down 0.2%
NASDAQ:AISP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 177,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,045. Airship AI has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $77.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Paul M. Allen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 151,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,337.52. This trade represents a 192.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AISP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airship AI in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm set a $8.00 price target on Airship AI in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Airship AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
Airship AI Company Profile
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations.
