Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million.

Airship AI Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:AISP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 177,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,045. Airship AI has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.09. The company has a market cap of $77.06 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Paul M. Allen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the purchase, the president directly owned 151,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,337.52. This trade represents a 192.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airship AI

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AISP. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Airship AI in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airship AI by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 82,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airship AI by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 140,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Airship AI by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airship AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AISP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Airship AI in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm set a $8.00 price target on Airship AI in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Airship AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations.

