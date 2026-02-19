Nick Scali (ASX:NCK) Insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris Purchases 5,194 Shares

Nick Scali Limited (ASX:NCK – Get Free Report) insider Niranjan (Niran) Peiris purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of A$99,984.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 212.0%. Nick Scali’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Nick Scali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sourcing and retailing of household furniture and related accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It offers sofas and armchairs; TV and entertainment units; coffee, side, and console and hallway tables; dinning tables and chairs, and buffet tables and sideboards; mattresses, bed frames, bedside tables, tallboy, and dressers; and rugs, mirrors, and lighting. The company provides its products through a network of stores in Australia and New Zealand, as well as online.

