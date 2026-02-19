Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.94 and last traded at $43.5440, with a volume of 1988814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,704,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,723 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 4,697,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,893,000 after buying an additional 2,373,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,999,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,291,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,900,000 after acquiring an additional 951,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11,070.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 816,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,939,000 after acquiring an additional 809,021 shares in the last quarter.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

