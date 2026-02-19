OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $47.1660, with a volume of 35187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.98.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. OGE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.380-2.480 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 5,157.1% during the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 427.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 618.3% in the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) is an energy and infrastructure holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through its principal subsidiary, Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the company provides regulated electric service to residential, commercial and industrial customers across Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Its diversified generation mix includes coal, natural gas and wind-powered facilities, complemented by ongoing investments in grid modernization and smart technology to enhance reliability and customer satisfaction.

