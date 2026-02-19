Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Stake in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 359,609 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,025,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,739,969 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $261,646,000 after buying an additional 5,411,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 81.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,073,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $126,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,320 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 127.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,107,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,947,418 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $139,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) is a Toronto-based precious metals mining company primarily focused on the exploration, development and production of gold, with silver recovered as a by-product at some operations. The company’s activities span the full mining lifecycle, including discovery and resource delineation, mine construction and operation, ore processing, and eventual site reclamation and closure. Kinross sells refined gold produced at its processing facilities and manages associated logistics and processing arrangements to deliver metal to market.

Kinross operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects across multiple regions, with a significant presence in the Americas and West Africa.

