Synergy Investment Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 888.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 117,782 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 140,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,966,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,552,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,833,000 after acquiring an additional 84,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,021,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $49.05.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

