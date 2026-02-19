Shell Asset Management Co. Has $220,000 Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,490 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 34.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPR. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays set a $179.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tapestry from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $154.95 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.39 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.68 and its 200-day moving average is $117.51.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.49. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tapestry news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 44,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $6,759,539.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 139,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,233,715.36. This represents a 24.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $2,199,997.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,880.88. The trade was a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 177,617 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,896 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

