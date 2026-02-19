JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 79,498 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,054,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $403,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Vanderbilt University grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 359,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 792.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after buying an additional 225,181 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 455.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after buying an additional 116,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 730.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 93,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 81,806 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 1.8%
NYSEARCA XOP opened at $148.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.09. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $149.50.
- Positive Sentiment: XOP-specific move: The ETF rallied strongly despite oil remaining below key levels, suggesting investors are rotating into E&P equities and positive flows are lifting the fund. XOP Beats The Odds And Climbs 17.1%
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk spike: U.S. statements indicating Iran hasn’t met key demands — and comments that military options remain on the table — lifted oil risk premia and supported E&P stocks. That pushed broader oil sentiment higher, helping XOP. Oil jumps more than 2% after Vance says Iran ignored key U.S. demand, military strikes on the table
- Positive Sentiment: Strait of Hormuz tensions and Iran naval activity have intermittently tightened market perceptions of supply risk, keeping a war premium alive that benefits upstream-focused ETFs like XOP. Iran partially closes Strait of Hormuz, a vital oil chokepoint
- Neutral Sentiment: Big capital flows into U.S. energy projects: Japan’s pledged $36B of investment into U.S. oil, gas and critical-mineral projects is constructive for long-term industry capex and service demand, but it’s a multi-year positive rather than an immediate driver. Trump lauds Japan’s pledge to invest $36 billion
- Neutral Sentiment: Oil-trading moves: Traders’ consolidation and mixed signals from major traders (e.g., Glencore earning less on energy trading despite higher volumes) are more market-structure than demand drivers, producing limited direct impact on XOP. Glencore sold more oil, earned less
- Negative Sentiment: Rising supply signals: India’s refiners buying Venezuelan crude (including first-time purchases) could add incremental supply to global markets and weigh on oil prices over time, a headwind for E&P profitability and XOP. India’s Bharat Petroleum, HPCL Mittal buy Venezuelan oil
- Negative Sentiment: Supply-side pressure: Faster output ramps (e.g., Tengiz) and recent inventory builds are capping upside in crude — a constraint on sustained E&P multiple expansion and a potential drag on XOP if inventories continue to rise. Tengiz output surge caps crude at $70?
About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.
