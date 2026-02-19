JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 79,498 Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,054,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,498 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $403,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOP. Vanderbilt University grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 359,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 792.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 253,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after buying an additional 225,181 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 455.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,737,000 after buying an additional 116,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 730.7% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 93,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,700,000 after buying an additional 81,806 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 1.8%

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $148.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.09. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $149.50.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF News Summary

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

