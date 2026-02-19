Insider Buying: Energy Transition Minerals (ASX:ETM) Insider Purchases A$1,150,000.00 in Stock

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (ASX:ETM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Blanco bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 per share, with a total value of A$1,150,000.00.
Energy Transition Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.72.
About Energy Transition Minerals
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transition Minerals
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transition Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transition Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.