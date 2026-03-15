Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,805,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,880 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource makes up 5.1% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of Builders FirstSource worth $218,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $88.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.18 and a 52 week high of $151.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLDR

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company’s core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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