Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Has $536.33 Million Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 493,258 shares during the quarter. TD SYNNEX makes up approximately 12.5% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 4.02% of TD SYNNEX worth $536,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,248,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,340,000 after purchasing an additional 759,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,230,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,019,000 after purchasing an additional 330,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,755,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,908,000 after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,228,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,184,000 after buying an additional 379,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

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TD SYNNEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $175.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.52.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD SYNNEX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Merline Saintil sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $26,344.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,461.25. This represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 23,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,753,119.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 42,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,184.45. This trade represents a 35.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,111,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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