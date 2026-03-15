Brick & Kyle Associates Makes New Investment in Eversource Energy $ES

Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,000. Eversource Energy comprises 2.6% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 115.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 87.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 58,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $576,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total value of $193,239.47. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,941,982.68. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,079 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES opened at $73.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.66. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.93%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

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