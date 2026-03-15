UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,368 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,207 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Capital Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $282.02 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $255.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.11.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.02%.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.