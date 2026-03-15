Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 14,935 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,413 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 14,935 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 41.7% during the third quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,971 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $78,859,000 after acquiring an additional 102,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

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Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $199.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.15 and a 12 month high of $204.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total transaction of $240,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,630.80. This trade represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,671. This trade represents a 12.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,823 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

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