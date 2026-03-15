Cannell & Spears LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellium SE $CSTM

Cannell & Spears LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,703 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Constellium worth $23,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSTM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 354.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 91,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,396 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Constellium by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 36.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Constellium Stock Up 0.2%

Constellium stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.48. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.82.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.23%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellium announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

More Constellium News

Here are the key news stories impacting Constellium this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board approved a new $300 million share buyback (replacing the prior program) that authorizes repurchases of ~8.8% of shares; buybacks are a direct capital?return catalyst and signal management thinks the shares are undervalued. The program becomes effective after the 2026 AGM (May 21) and runs to Dec 31, 2028. Constellium Board Authorizes a New $300 million Share Repurchase Program

Board approved a new $300 million share buyback (replacing the prior program) that authorizes repurchases of ~8.8% of shares; buybacks are a direct capital?return catalyst and signal management thinks the shares are undervalued. The program becomes effective after the 2026 AGM (May 21) and runs to Dec 31, 2028. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and research outlets have raised 2026 earnings and cash?flow expectations after solid quarterly results, which supports a re?rating and further upside potential. Upgrades and higher price targets from multiple houses are driving positive sentiment. Constellium Surges 101.5% in a Year

Analysts and research outlets have raised 2026 earnings and cash?flow expectations after solid quarterly results, which supports a re?rating and further upside potential. Upgrades and higher price targets from multiple houses are driving positive sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Operational momentum in the Packaging & Automotive unit (rising shipments plus higher aluminum prices) is boosting near?term revenue and margin outlook, supporting the recent earnings/cash?flow beats. Packaging & Automotive Momentum

Operational momentum in the Packaging & Automotive unit (rising shipments plus higher aluminum prices) is boosting near?term revenue and margin outlook, supporting the recent earnings/cash?flow beats. Positive Sentiment: Momentum screens and valuation checks (Zacks coverage) flag CSTM as a stock with rapid price appreciation but still an attractive P/E vs. peers — this combination attracts momentum and value?oriented funds. Attractively Priced Despite Momentum

Momentum screens and valuation checks (Zacks coverage) flag CSTM as a stock with rapid price appreciation but still an attractive P/E vs. peers — this combination attracts momentum and value?oriented funds. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional flows show active repositioning (several funds increasing stakes), which validates interest but is not an immediate catalyst by itself—watch 13F and fund filings for continued accumulation. MarketBeat Institutional Holdings

Institutional flows show active repositioning (several funds increasing stakes), which validates interest but is not an immediate catalyst by itself—watch 13F and fund filings for continued accumulation. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales by senior executives (including recent filings showing sales by Stephane Corre and SVP Marcus Becker) were disclosed this week; while routine, the aggregate reported selling (~$2.6M in filings cited by coverage) can create short?term selling pressure or raise questions for some investors. Insider Selling Alerts

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Constellium

Insider Activity

In other Constellium news, SVP Nicolas Brun sold 17,701 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $436,683.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 103,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,552,506.22. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jack Q. Guo sold 41,717 shares of Constellium stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $1,079,218.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 190,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,039.73. The trade was a 17.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 214,543 shares of company stock worth $5,565,129 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Profile

(Free Report)

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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