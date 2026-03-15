180,496 Shares in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 180,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000. Interactive Brokers Group comprises 2.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3,896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 35,847 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 392.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $4,533,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $30,725,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $66.19 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.82 and a 52-week high of $79.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.