Boxer Capital Management LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL

Boxer Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161,341 shares during the period. Replimune Group accounts for about 1.4% of Boxer Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Boxer Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of Replimune Group worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 1,296.2% in the third quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 2,621,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,292 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 550.3% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,750,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 2,327,205 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 507.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,628,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after buying an additional 2,195,448 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 13,597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 270.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 901,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 658,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

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Replimune Group Price Performance

Shares of REPL opened at $7.14 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $589.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REPL

Replimune Group Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing next?generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

See Also

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