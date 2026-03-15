Cannell & Spears LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Cannell & Spears LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 368.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,588 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC owned about 0.23% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $44,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In related news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $215.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Corporation of America has a 1 year low of $172.71 and a 1 year high of $249.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is 58.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Zacks Research raised Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PKG

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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