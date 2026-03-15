Breakout Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF $KWEB

Breakout Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 20.9% of Breakout Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Breakout Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.28% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $28,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,130,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,561,000 after purchasing an additional 791,095 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,273,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,382,000 after buying an additional 1,459,884 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,658,000 after buying an additional 151,300 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,377,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,875,000 after buying an additional 1,849,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,497,000.

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KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.25. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $43.37.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

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