Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,610 shares during the period. Antero Resources comprises about 1.8% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Antero Resources worth $8,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AR. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 114.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 100.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 701.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

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Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 12.02%.The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AR. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 319,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,551,068.26. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company’s operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero’s portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

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