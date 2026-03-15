Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Makes New $16.09 Million Investment in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 332,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,089,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,288.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

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