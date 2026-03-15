Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 342,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,000. Birkenstock accounts for about 0.7% of Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Birkenstock by 30.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 61.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 77,500.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Birkenstock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Birkenstock from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.12.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 1 year low of $35.70 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.20. Birkenstock had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $617.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Birkenstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Birkenstock

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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