Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Sells 262,700 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262,700 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 0.8% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $106,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in Analog Devices by 92.9% during the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $306.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $363.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.42 and a 200-day moving average of $275.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.02, for a total transaction of $1,515,922.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,434.80. This represents a 22.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total value of $991,562.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,288,403.30. The trade was a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 49,574 shares of company stock worth $14,565,113 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Zacks Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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