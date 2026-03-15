Brick & Kyle Associates Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,617 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 224.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Collier Financial bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Bank of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of America from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 16.23%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 83,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,362,000. This represents a 21.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,436.96. This represents a 35.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 227,832 shares of company stock worth $11,094,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

More Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.