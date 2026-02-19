Mark Rayha Sells 4,370 Shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Stock

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. This trade represents a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $349.36 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $369.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.01%.The company had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in General Dynamics by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $12,629,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $371.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.47.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

