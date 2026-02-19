GRAIL, Inc. $GRAL Shares Bought by Aberdeen Group plc

Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,323 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in GRAIL were worth $15,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of GRAIL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in GRAIL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of GRAIL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 390.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GRAL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GRAIL in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on GRAIL from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GRAIL from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of GRAIL from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GRAIL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

GRAL opened at $102.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. GRAIL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 4.52.

About GRAIL

GRAIL, Inc (NASDAQ: GRAL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company’s platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

