Mary Erdoes Sells 5,731 Shares of Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD) Stock

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Erdoes sold 5,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $1,756,035.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,953,426.05. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Stock Performance
VYLD opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $29.68.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.