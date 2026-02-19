Aberdeen Group plc Sells 37,092 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Aberdeen Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,092 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $14,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 97,444 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 68,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 2.18.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 21.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Sharon Benzeno sold 308,477 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $5,216,346.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 296,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,735.81. The trade was a 50.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 34,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $644,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,187,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,178.40. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,215,033 shares of company stock valued at $21,360,010 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company’s flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

