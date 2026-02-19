JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $575.87 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,510,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $575,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares during the last quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,813,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $109.63. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

