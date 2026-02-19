Critical Survey: PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and PyroGenesis Canada”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syros Pharmaceuticals $386,000.00 0.01 -$164.57 million ($3.03) 0.00 PyroGenesis Canada $9.14 million 5.61 -$21.12 million ($0.03) -8.43

PyroGenesis Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals. PyroGenesis Canada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Syros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.5% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.7% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Syros Pharmaceuticals and PyroGenesis Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syros Pharmaceuticals N/A -3,369.56% -97.04% PyroGenesis Canada -115.14% N/A -60.81%

Volatility and Risk

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PyroGenesis Canada has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PyroGenesis Canada beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. The company offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries. It provides plasma torches and plasma torch systems used toreplace fossil fuel burners in industrial iron ore pelletization process; plasma arc waste destruction systems for waste destruction onboard ships; steam plasma arc refrigerant cracking systems for the destruction of certain refrigerants, including chlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, and hydrochlorofluorocarbons; plasma arc chemical warfare agent destruction systems, which are mobile platforms for the onsite destruction of chemical warfare agents; plasma resource recovery systems for land-based waste destruction and waste-to-energy applications; plasma torches for waste gasification and combustion; and plasma arc gasification and vitrification. In addition, it offers engineering and manufacturing expertise, and contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (including 3D printing), oil and gas, and environmental industries. Further, the company provides installation, commissioning, and start-up services. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

