HighTower Advisors LLC Has $29.80 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $29,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warner Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the third quarter worth about $847,000. Hanover Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 110,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 57,898 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $118.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.75. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $123.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

