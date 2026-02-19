Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.39 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,888 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2,694.4% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $26.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently -950.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 13,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $332,266.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fidelma Russo sold 126,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $3,113,460.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,159.22. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 585,537 shares of company stock worth $14,255,864. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

