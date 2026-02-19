Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 44,444 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,444 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 110.1% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $116.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $123.70. The firm has a market cap of $98.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $2,655,236.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

