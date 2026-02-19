SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.14

SHAPE Australia Co. Limited (ASX:SHA – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 19th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 184.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.27.

SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, fitout, and refurbishment of commercial properties in Australia. It also offers new builds; facade remediation; modular construction; design and build; aftercare and facilities maintenance; and defense projects. The company serves commercial, education, government, retail, hotels and hospitality, defense, and health sectors. SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

