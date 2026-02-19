Veralto Corporation $VLTO Position Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,696 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Veralto were worth $47,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Veralto by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 20.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veralto by 102.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veralto during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. UBS Group set a $102.00 target price on Veralto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

Veralto Price Performance

NYSE VLTO opened at $94.37 on Thursday. Veralto Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.86 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $101,730.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.