DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.97%. DoorDash’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from DoorDash’s conference call:

Deliveroo is off to a strong start post-acquisition, growing faster than before, gaining share in its largest markets and expected to contribute about $200 million of EBITDA in 2026 as previously guided.

Management plans significant investments in a global tech replatform, autonomy, and merchant services with most redundant tech costs front?loaded in 2026 (some carryover into 2027) to boost long?term developer velocity and free?cash?flow potential while keeping full?year EBITDA guidance intact.

The new verticals (grocery/retail) business is growing rapidly and improving unit economics, with management targeting retail and grocery to be unit?economic positive in the second half of 2026.

DoorDash is advancing its autonomous delivery program (including live AV deliveries and the suburb?capable DoorDash Dot), focusing on orchestration between AVs and Dashers as a long?term cost and coverage lever.

), focusing on orchestration between AVs and Dashers as a long?term cost and coverage lever. DashPass remains a core growth and retention driver with record subscriber additions, higher frequency from members, and scope to expand benefits and use cases to drive more orders over time.

NASDAQ DASH traded up $6.23 on Thursday, hitting $179.61. 3,304,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,405. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.66 and a 200 day moving average of $232.23. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $155.40 and a twelve month high of $285.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $226,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,642.56. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $3,833,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. This represents a 91.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,725 shares of company stock worth $67,969,184. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 124.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in DoorDash by 502.6% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DASH. UBS Group set a $240.00 target price on DoorDash in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer set a $235.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on DoorDash from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.44.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

