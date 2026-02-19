Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $193.0 million-$208.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.4 million.

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $107.63. 9,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,736. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.94. Rogers has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $112.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.40.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $209.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.50 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.Rogers has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Rogers by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Rogers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 51,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,345,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG) is a global technology and materials company specializing in the development and manufacture of engineered materials and components. The company designs and produces a broad portfolio of high-performance elastomeric, foam, silicone, adhesive and thermal management solutions, as well as advanced circuit board laminates. Its products are engineered to meet stringent requirements in areas such as electrical insulation, thermal performance and electromagnetic shielding.

Rogers serves a diverse range of end markets, including automotive, aerospace and defense, telecommunications, consumer electronics and industrial applications.

