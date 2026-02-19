Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 642,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,224 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.10% of Honeywell International worth $135,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the second quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 8,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,698,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 5,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $1,260,486.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,917. This trade represents a 52.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $241.14 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $245.63. The company has a market cap of $153.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.68.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $255.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

