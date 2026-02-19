NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 17,713 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,603 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.8% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $56,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 75.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 84,500 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,026,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: New partner integrations with Salesforce expand go?to?market and reinforce AppExchange monetization (AcuityMD launched an AcuityMD app on the Salesforce AppExchange). AcuityMD for Salesforce Announcement

New partner integrations with Salesforce expand go?to?market and reinforce AppExchange monetization (AcuityMD launched an AcuityMD app on the Salesforce AppExchange). Positive Sentiment: Asymbl expanded collaboration aims to boost Salesforce’s AI workforce orchestration capabilities — incremental product wins that support long?term AI positioning. Asymbl Collaboration

Asymbl expanded collaboration aims to boost Salesforce’s AI workforce orchestration capabilities — incremental product wins that support long?term AI positioning. Positive Sentiment: Some sell?side support remains: BTIG kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target (shows split analyst views and pockets of conviction). BTIG Research Note

Some sell?side support remains: BTIG kept a Buy rating despite lowering its target (shows split analyst views and pockets of conviction). Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target (from $265 to $235) and moved to Equal Weight — a downgrade in upside but not a bearish stance. Wells Fargo Note

Wells Fargo cut its price target (from $265 to $235) and moved to Equal Weight — a downgrade in upside but not a bearish stance. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its target sharply to $197 and set a Neutral rating — lowers analyst support and narrows upside from current levels. Citigroup Note

Citigroup trimmed its target sharply to $197 and set a Neutral rating — lowers analyst support and narrows upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: RBC issued a Hold, reflecting more cautious near?term sentiment from another major shop. RBC Hold

RBC issued a Hold, reflecting more cautious near?term sentiment from another major shop. Neutral Sentiment: UBS checks show an uptick in Agentforce but “muted” core growth — mixed operational signals ahead of earnings. UBS Checks

UBS checks show an uptick in Agentforce but “muted” core growth — mixed operational signals ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho issued a pessimistic forecast and lowered expectations, adding to the negative analyst momentum that’s pressuring the share price. Mizuho Forecast

Mizuho issued a pessimistic forecast and lowered expectations, adding to the negative analyst momentum that’s pressuring the share price. Negative Sentiment: Multiple downgrades and price?target cuts triggered near?term selling (reports note the stock trading down after an analyst downgrade). Analyst Downgrade / Trading Reaction

Multiple downgrades and price?target cuts triggered near?term selling (reports note the stock trading down after an analyst downgrade). Negative Sentiment: Broader AI?sized SaaS fears and sector volatility (the “SaaSpocalypse” narrative) continue to pressure enterprise software multiples and weigh on CRM sentiment. Sector AI Fears

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 134,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.70, for a total value of $31,605,171.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 139,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,803,314.90. This represents a 49.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the sale, the director owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,271.30. The trade was a 34.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $187.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.98. The company has a market cap of $176.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.24 and a twelve month high of $329.74.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Salesforce has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

