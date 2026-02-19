Needham & Company LLC Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $122.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.45% from the company’s current price.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price target on eBay in a report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.26.

EBAY stock opened at $82.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,715,848.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,388.67. This represents a 87.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,584 shares of company stock worth $3,918,282. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in eBay by 2.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,736,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in eBay by 10.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,459,405 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $223,683,000 after buying an additional 242,168 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in eBay by 407.8% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat and upbeat Q1 guidance — eBay reported non?GAAP EPS of $1.41 and revenue ?$3.0B, topping estimates, and issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $1.53–$1.59 (well above consensus). This is the primary catalyst for the stock rally. Read More.

Acquisition of Depop for ~$1.2B — eBay is buying Depop from Etsy to boost its recommerce/fashion footprint and accelerate engagement with Gen?Z and millennial buyers, supporting longer?term GMV expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns stepped up — board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.31 (?7% increase) and authorized an incremental $2.0B repurchase program, which supports EPS and signals confidence from management. Read More.

Shareholder returns stepped up — board raised the quarterly dividend to $0.31 (?7% increase) and authorized an incremental $2.0B repurchase program, which supports EPS and signals confidence from management. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — some firms (Citi, Needham) reiterated Buy ratings and raised price targets, while others (Bank of America) stayed cautious with a Hold; analysts see upside but differ on sustainable EPS leverage. Read More.

Mixed analyst reactions — some firms (Citi, Needham) reiterated Buy ratings and raised price targets, while others (Bank of America) stayed cautious with a Hold; analysts see upside but differ on sustainable EPS leverage. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/headline market pressure — broader market futures fell on geopolitical tensions and mixed Fed commentary, which can mute follow?through even after positive corporate news. Read More.

Macro/headline market pressure — broader market futures fell on geopolitical tensions and mixed Fed commentary, which can mute follow?through even after positive corporate news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put buying — traders bought a large volume of put options (well above typical levels), indicating elevated short?term hedging or bearish bets that could amplify downside on any negative headline. Read More.

Unusual put buying — traders bought a large volume of put options (well above typical levels), indicating elevated short?term hedging or bearish bets that could amplify downside on any negative headline. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling and institutional rebalancing — filings show multiple insider sales and large institutional position changes, which investors may read as a cautionary signal even though these trades have various explanations. Read More.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

