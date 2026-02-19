Medifast (NYSE:MED) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.700–0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.0 million-$80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.1 million. Medifast also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -2.750–1.55 EPS.

NYSE MED opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.53. Medifast has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.21. Medifast had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.40 million. Medifast has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.750–1.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.700–0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Medifast in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Medifast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Medifast by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc (NYSE: MED) is a health and wellness company specializing in clinically supported weight-loss, weight-management and healthy living products and services. Through its OPTAVIA brand, the company offers a range of meal replacement products, snacks, supplements and coaching programs designed to support metabolic health and sustainable lifestyle changes. Medifast markets its products directly to consumers via a network of independent distributors—known as OPTAVIA Coaches—who provide personalized guidance and support throughout the client’s weight?loss journey.

Founded in 1980 by William Vitale and headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Medifast has grown into a nationally recognized provider of nutrition and weight?management solutions.

