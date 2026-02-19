Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 56,015 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 474.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,015 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.8% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 707.1% in the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $244.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.21. The company has a market capitalization of $590.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $246.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $24.28 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Positive Sentiment: Announced a >$1 billion investment to build a next?generation cell?therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania as part of a multi?year U.S. manufacturing expansion — expands capacity for JNJ’s cell/biologic pipeline and signals long?term revenue growth potential. Read More.

Announced a >$1 billion investment to build a next?generation cell?therapy manufacturing facility in Pennsylvania as part of a multi?year U.S. manufacturing expansion — expands capacity for JNJ’s cell/biologic pipeline and signals long?term revenue growth potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FDA approved a simplified monthly dosing schedule for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab + hyaluronidase), improving convenience for EGFR+ NSCLC patients and potentially boosting uptake and product competitiveness. Read More.

FDA approved a simplified monthly dosing schedule for RYBREVANT FASPRO (amivantamab + hyaluronidase), improving convenience for EGFR+ NSCLC patients and potentially boosting uptake and product competitiveness. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for subcutaneous amivantamab (RYBREVANT FASPRO) in advanced head & neck cancer — could speed development and improve commercial prospects if confirmatory data follow. Read More.

Received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for subcutaneous amivantamab (RYBREVANT FASPRO) in advanced head & neck cancer — could speed development and improve commercial prospects if confirmatory data follow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Raised the quarterly dividend to $1.30 (annualized $5.20), reinforcing the shareholder?yield profile that supports income?oriented ownership. Read More.

Raised the quarterly dividend to $1.30 (annualized $5.20), reinforcing the shareholder?yield profile that supports income?oriented ownership. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity around JNJ has increased, which can amplify short?term moves; useful for traders but not a fundamental driver by itself. Read More.

Options activity around JNJ has increased, which can amplify short?term moves; useful for traders but not a fundamental driver by itself. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Small contract extension with Trellus Health keeps a patient?support program in place — operationally positive but immaterial to overall revenue. Read More.

Small contract extension with Trellus Health keeps a patient?support program in place — operationally positive but immaterial to overall revenue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: two executive vice presidents disclosed sizable stock sales this week (Vanessa Broadhurst sold ~6,197 shares at ~$243.39; Timothy Schmid sold ~22,623 shares at ~$244.33). Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if motivated by diversification or tax planning. Read More.

Insider selling: two executive vice presidents disclosed sizable stock sales this week (Vanessa Broadhurst sold ~6,197 shares at ~$243.39; Timothy Schmid sold ~22,623 shares at ~$244.33). Large insider sales can weigh on sentiment even if motivated by diversification or tax planning. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing talc litigation and recent verdict coverage keep legal risk and potential liabilities on the radar — this continues to cap valuation upside despite operational wins. Read More.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. This trade represents a 45.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Argus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $262.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

