McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Sold by Burling Wealth Partners LLC

Burling Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,478 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,647,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,773,010,000 after purchasing an additional 316,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,828,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,175,800,000 after buying an additional 272,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,828,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,901,595,000 after buying an additional 276,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $2,780,712,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,676,339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718,087 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.04.
Key Headlines Impacting McDonald’s
Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and momentum: McDonald’s reported better-than-expected Q4 results with double-digit app engagement and U.S. comp strength (management cites value strategy driving ~6.8% U.S. comps), supporting revenue and margin outlooks. MarketBeat: McDonald’s Serves Up Double-Sized Tailwind for Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/targets revised higher: Several firms have raised price targets or upgraded MCD recently, which supports sentiment and the stock’s forward valuation narrative. MarketBeat research on MCD
- Positive Sentiment: Product & promo catalysts: McDonald’s rolled out its 2026 menu plan and is reintroducing seasonal LTOs (e.g., Shamrock Shake) and value platforms that have historically driven traffic. These are near?term revenue catalysts. Yahoo: McDonald’s unveils 2026 menu as sales rebound
- Positive Sentiment: Brand collaborations and marketing buzz: High-visibility tie-ins (Drake/OVO combo meal and limited-edition items) broaden reach and can spike visits and digital engagement. Yahoo: McDonald’s x Drake OVO Meal Is Out — But US Fans Have To Wait
- Positive Sentiment: Product innovation to address diet trends: McDonald’s is testing higher?protein menu options targeted at consumers on GLP?1 drugs — a proactive move to protect traffic if eating patterns shift. MSN: McDonald’s testing high-protein menu options for GLP-1 users
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst blogs and sector pieces: Coverage from Zacks and other outlets highlights MCD among top picks alongside sector peers; useful context but less likely to move the stock by itself. Zacks Analyst Blog
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by senior executives: CEO Christopher Kempczinski sold ~26,277 shares and CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold ~4,692 shares in recent filings — sizable dollar amounts that investors may interpret as short?term liquidity moves or a signal to trim exposure. American Banking News: Christopher Kempczinski Sells 26,277 Shares InsiderTrades: CMO sells shares
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total transaction of $8,706,883.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,915. This represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total transaction of $2,006,218.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,133. This represents a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 88,684 shares of company stock valued at $28,796,497 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of MCD stock opened at $327.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.84. The company has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $283.47 and a twelve month high of $335.67.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.85% and a negative return on equity of 343.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.
About McDonald’s
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
