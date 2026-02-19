Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Director Sue Gail Eckhardt Sells 3,856 Shares of Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $168,854.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,375.96. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.9%

EXEL opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.42. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Exelixis had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 33.73%.The firm had revenue of $598.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Exelixis from a “market outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,658,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $598,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,029 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,501,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,412,000 after buying an additional 3,466,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,195,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,813 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth $122,099,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 120.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,047,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Key Exelixis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Exelixis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Exelixis reported $0.94 EPS vs. $0.74 expected and y/y revenue growth of 5.6% (revenue $598.7M; slight miss vs. consensus). The EPS beat and margin strength support valuation and cash?flow expectations. MarketBeat EXEL summary

Q4 earnings beat — Exelixis reported $0.94 EPS vs. $0.74 expected and y/y revenue growth of 5.6% (revenue $598.7M; slight miss vs. consensus). The EPS beat and margin strength support valuation and cash?flow expectations. Positive Sentiment: Analyst activity is mixed but includes modestly constructive moves — Barclays and Stifel raised price targets to about $44, and the consensus target remains above current levels (~$47.11), giving upside if clinical/commercial momentum continues. Analyst notes

Analyst activity is mixed but includes modestly constructive moves — Barclays and Stifel raised price targets to about $44, and the consensus target remains above current levels (~$47.11), giving upside if clinical/commercial momentum continues. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying — several funds (e.g., Goldman Sachs, Mirae Asset ETFs) increased positions, showing continued institutional interest and supporting liquidity. Institutional holdings

Institutional buying — several funds (e.g., Goldman Sachs, Mirae Asset ETFs) increased positions, showing continued institutional interest and supporting liquidity. Neutral Sentiment: Technical / valuation context — market cap ~$11.6B, P/E ~16, 50?day SMA ? $43.8 and 200?day SMA ? $41 — stock is between short? and long?term averages, so momentum shifts could move price moderately. Key metrics

Technical / valuation context — market cap ~$11.6B, P/E ~16, 50?day SMA ? $43.8 and 200?day SMA ? $41 — stock is between short? and long?term averages, so momentum shifts could move price moderately. Negative Sentiment: EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 67,814 shares on Feb 17 at ~$43.52 (~$2.95M), trimming his stake by ~15.1%; large executive sales can raise investor concern about insider confidence/timing. SEC filing

EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 67,814 shares on Feb 17 at ~$43.52 (~$2.95M), trimming his stake by ~15.1%; large executive sales can raise investor concern about insider confidence/timing. Negative Sentiment: CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 34,278 shares on Feb 13 (~$1.47M) and 30,617 shares on Feb 17 (~$1.34M), reducing his holdings ~3% in each filing — repeated exec sales amplify negative optics. CFO SEC filings

CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 34,278 shares on Feb 13 (~$1.47M) and 30,617 shares on Feb 17 (~$1.34M), reducing his holdings ~3% in each filing — repeated exec sales amplify negative optics. Negative Sentiment: Director Bob Oliver sold 30,250 shares on Feb 13 at ~$43.81 (~$1.33M), a ~58.9% reduction in his holding, which may trigger governance/insider?confidence questions. SEC filing

Director Bob Oliver sold 30,250 shares on Feb 13 at ~$43.81 (~$1.33M), a ~58.9% reduction in his holding, which may trigger governance/insider?confidence questions. Negative Sentiment: SVP Brenda Hefti and Director Sue Gail Eckhardt also disclosed sales (Hefti: 18,669 shares at $44.01 on Feb 18; Eckhardt: 3,856 shares at $43.79 on Feb 13), part of aggregate insider sales of roughly $8–9M this week. Hefti SEC filing Eckhardt SEC filing

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

