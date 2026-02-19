DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

DNBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pareto Securities cut DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DNB Bank ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

DNB Bank ASA Price Performance

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.00%.The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS: DNBBY) is Norway’s largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking, insurance and capital markets services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, life insurance and pension products, as well as payment and card services. DNB provides traditional deposit and lending products, mortgages, savings and wealth management solutions, securities trading, corporate finance and treasury services.

The group operates through several specialized business lines, including DNB Markets for investment banking and capital markets activities and DNB Asset Management for portfolio management and investment funds.

