iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $135.18 and last traded at $135.0340, with a volume of 3961760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.93.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 52,259 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

