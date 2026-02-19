Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Loomis AB (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.70 and last traded at $48.70, with a volume of 2095 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.9350.

Loomis Stock Up 25.1%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Loomis (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $838.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.38 million. Loomis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

Loomis Company Profile

Loomis AB (OTCMKTS: LOIMF) is a Swedish security company specializing in cash handling and secure logistics services. Headquartered in Stockholm, the company offers comprehensive solutions for the transportation, processing and management of banknotes, coins and other valuables. Its services are designed to support financial institutions, retailers, wholesalers and public sector organizations in maintaining secure and efficient cash operations.

The company’s core activities include cash-in-transit (CIT) operations, ATM servicing, cash processing at high-security vaults and end-to-end cash management.

